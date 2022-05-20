Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: Indian Australian voters with education and international students in mind

We are on the verge of this year's federal election which will take place tomorrow. And recently, SBS Election Exchange provided a forum for Indian Australian voters to voice their opinions on a range of issues.





SBS Hindi asked the community members 'Humara Neta Kaisa Ho?', meaning 'How should our leader be?'





Sydney-based Rekha Rajvanshi is an educator, a writer, and a cultural activist. For her, the leader of the country needs to be committed to the cause of education.





"Teachers have suffered for a long time, and our concerns have not been addressed. My vote will go to the party who promises to better the conditions for teachers."





Rekha Rajvanshi in conversation with SBS Hindi. Source: SBS





She feels international students need special attention after the past two stressful years.





"These students have suffered. They as well as their families need easier communication and travel policies. Students' employability is also a concern."





Gary Patni is an active New South Wales politician. He has also been associated with the Liberal party.





For him, international students are a big opportunity to capitalize on the cultural exchange.





Gary Patni at SBS Elextion Exchange. Source: SBS





He says, "During the pandemic, creative arts is one field that kept people going in isolation. I think it is the time when we promote cross-cultural films and employment in this industry through these students."





