Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: Indian Australians voice their concerns on key election issues

The federal election of this year is just right around the corner. And recently, SBS Election Exchange provided a forum for Indian Australian voters to voice their opinions on a range of issues.





SBS Hindi asked the community members 'Humara Neta Kaisa Ho?', meaning 'How should our leader be?





Nim Gholkar is a career counselor and a social media influencer.





For her, the leader of the country needs to be committed to the cause of education.





"There lies a gap between the private and public schools. The incoming government needs to understand this."





Nim Gholkar at the SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





Ash Gholkar established the South Asian Arts, Films, and Literature Festival. He is a vital thread of the Indian cultural fabric in Australia.





He says, "The government has already put in place a lot of policies for cultural development, but there is not enough awareness about them."





For him, the right leader isn't someone who has had a history of success, but one who is also capable of adapting to future changes.





Sydney-based Arunesh Seth is a long-term Labor member who thinks it is time for a change.





Arunesh Seth at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





He feels Labor will be able to deliver better on the key issues like immigration affairs, international students' welfare and cultural assimilation for the Indian community in Australia.





