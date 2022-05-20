Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: Religious discrimination and cultural cohesiveness form important issues as Indian Australians head to vote

SBS Hindi asked the community members 'Humara Neta Kaisa Ho?', meaning 'How should our leader be?





Abbas Raza Alvi is a community leader and cultural activist. He is also the President of We Australians are Creative Incorporated. For him, religious harmony is one of the major issues this year.





Abbas Raza Alvi at the SBS Eelction Exchange. Source: SBS





"Racial and religious cohesiveness is the most important aspect of any multicultural country like Australia. My vote will go to the party who understands this fundamental aspect of living."





He also feels there is a lack of funding for the Indian Muslim community.





Gary Patni is an active member of New South Wales politics.





Gary Patni at the SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





He says, "When people cast their vote this time, they need to ensure that they are not voting for an extremist government. Australia needs a balanced government.





Mr Alvi also feels that investment in the assimilation of diverse communities into the Australian mainstream is also important.





"There are many everyday life things like management of bins, housekeeping in line with council rules and driving systems that one learns only after they arrive here."





He expects his new government to work on this assimilation better.











