SBS Hindi

Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: Religious discrimination and cultural cohesiveness form important issues as Indian Australians head to vote

SBS Hindi

Members of the Indian community at SBS Election Exchange with SBS Hindi Team.

Members of the Indian community at SBS Election Exchange with SBS Hindi Team. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2022 at 7:59am
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

The federal election of this year is just right around the corner. SBS Election Exchange provided a forum for Indian Australian voters to voice their opinions on a range of issues. In this last episode of the five part series, Indian Australian community shares its concerns on religious discrimination and cultural cohesiveness.

Published 21 May 2022 at 7:59am
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
SBS Hindi asked the community members 'Humara Neta Kaisa Ho?', meaning 'How should our leader be?

Abbas Raza Alvi is a community leader and cultural activist. He is also the President of We Australians are Creative Incorporated. For him, religious harmony is one of the major issues this year. 

Abbas Raza Alvi at the SBS Eelction Exchange.
Abbas Raza Alvi at the SBS Eelction Exchange. Source: SBS


Advertisement
"Racial and religious cohesiveness is the most important aspect of any multicultural country like Australia. My vote will go to the party who understands this fundamental aspect of living." 

He also feels there is a lack of funding for the Indian Muslim community. 

Gary Patni is an active member of New South Wales politics. 

Gary Patni at the SBS Election Exchange.
Gary Patni at the SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS


He says, "When people cast their vote this time, they need to ensure that they are not voting for an extremist government. Australia needs a balanced government.

Mr Alvi also feels that investment in the assimilation of diverse communities into the Australian mainstream is also important. 

"There are many everyday life things like management of bins, housekeeping in line with council rules and driving systems that one learns only after they arrive here." 

He expects his new government to work on this assimilation better. 

 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'