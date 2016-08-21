"I agree Mathematics could be the language of the Universe"

Nalini Joshi Source: Nalini Joshi Twitter
Published 21 August 2016 at 7:01pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
On National Mathematics Day (21st August) we caught up with renowned Mathematician and Professor in the School of Mathematics and Statistics at The University of Sydney Professor Nalini Joshi. Professor Joshi was recently awarded Officer (AO) in the General Division of the Order of Australia. Tune in to this very special interview with the one and only Professor Nalini Joshi.
