“I am a registered nurse, please let me come back": Temporary visa holder stuck in India urges government to allow her to return

Highlights The federal government has allowed nursing students to work

The Nursing Union is demanding to allow the return of health care workers on a temporary visa

The federal government says any exemption will be given on a case by case basis

Now, amid coronavirus lockdown, Harjot Kaur is stuck in India as she is not an Australian citizen or permanent resident.





“I came to meet my parents after two years after filling my application for permanent residency,” Harjot told SBS Hindi.





“I feel so helpless that I can’t help when my adopted country and its people need me the most.”











Harjot is registered with AHPRA, the regulatory body called Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.





"I am still paying rent, my car is parked at my home in Melbourne. All the bills are coming but I am not at work.”





Harjot has twice applied for travel exemption to the Australian federal government, however, it was declined both times.





More than 14,000 people have signed a petition asking the government to allow skilled visa holders to return to Australia.





Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has said there were no plans to change travel bans for temporary visa holders. All exemption requests will be dealt with on a case by case basis.





The Department of Home Affairs has made a provision to give travel exemptions where it is essential, in the national interest or on humanitarian or compassionate grounds.





There are some 2.17 million people living in Australia on temporary visas. However, It is not clear how many of these people were overseas when the borders were closed.





