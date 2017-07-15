I am a very simple person',- says Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwals co stars in film Salt Bridge are noted Marathi film actress Usha Jadhav and New Zealand-Australia based Chelsie Preston Crayford.











Speaking with Anita Barar, he said that the experience of working with Australian crew is something he is going to cherish forever. He admireed their dedication, easy going approach and sense of humour.











Salt Bridge is Abhijit Deonaths first film and to have doubts about the capacity, capability of a first time director is natural. And Rajeev too had his share of doubts. It is natural, and I too had doubts like would it reflect the same way as it is written, but all these doubts got cleared as I realised Abhijit has worked on all possible details. It was very methodical and he knew his what he wants and how he wants. Said Rajeev.











He says that he could immediately connect to the story. He said without giving away the plot,No matter where you live, these perceptions are still around us.





The story revolves around an Indian migrant in Australia and his personal and social relationships.











Rajeev said that he does a different kind of cinema, so does not watch commercial films.





Yet, he admires Amitabh Bacchan, and Amir Khan for their work and dedication.





Talking of old time, Waheeda Rehman happens to be his favourite.





He added that he is a very simple person , likes working hard and be honest with his work











Film Salt Bridge has been shot entirely in Australia with its Australian supporting cast and the crew from the Australian film industry.





















