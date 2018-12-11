"I believe I'm not alone the community is with me"

Rohan Sharma a young Indian citizen living in Brisbane with his sister was allegedly bashed by their neighbour. They have been living at Greenslopes for the last four years and the neighbours so far have all been very good. In the last three months, they had a new neighbour who along with his girlfriend had a very different attitude and often passed racial remarks calling them "Curry Boy and Curry girl". Rohan and his sister ignored those comments but kept the landlord advised about this behaviour.





Rohan shared his garage with the neighbour who was allegedly racist. On one occasion Rohan's bicycle got lost so he asked the landlord to find out if any neighbour had seen it. After that, the man living next door abused him because he thought he was being accused of stealing the bicycle. Rohan claims he asked the neighbour to stop the abuse or he would call the police. The guy retorted, "You can call the police I am not scared of the police, I am happy to go to jail after bashing you." Rohan did complain to the police.





Just a few days ago as Rohan was strolling downstairs and talking to his friends on the phone the neighbour confronted him and started abusing him and told him to call the police so that they could sort the matter out. Alarmed by the loud argument just as Rohan's sister stepped out the neighbour punched Rohan and his nose got fractured. As he fell to the ground he was punched several times on the face and was bleeding and got a black eye. Even the sister was pushed and the neighbour's girlfriend hit her. Neighbours came to Rohan's rescue and confirmed that it was a racial attack.





