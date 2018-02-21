‘I decided to sabotage the award event', says Lara Dutta

Directed by directed by Chakri Toleti, “Welcome to New York” is a heartfelt, slapstick comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.











EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH LARA DUTTA

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta with a laughter explained the comical yet a serious scenario of destroying the whole event that she so passionately had planned.





This is about the latest Indian film “Welcome to New York” wherein Lara Dutta plays the role of a business women who had been managing events and plans the famous Award Night .





The film was shot at the real location of IIFA Award function to capture the essence of the film . This could be the first time when a film shoot happened in this way.





When asked what was it like with two sets of camera filming at the same time, Lara said,”… it was quite funny, interesting and challenging too. In fact we hardly slept for four days. It was like being on call for shoot whole time.”





She added that there were guests, media and other actors who were part of this IIFA Award function but nobody had a clue what was going around.





Speaking about her film career, Lara told that she has slowed down to balance film career and the other priorities and enjoying the every bit of it.





Talking about her role in the film, Lara told that she is a businesswomen and managing the Award event along with Boman Irani. Everything is going as per plans but something happens and she decides to sabotage the event. Thereafter what would happen is anyone's guess.





She told that that this hilariously comical story line is full of challenging twists and turns.





Synopsis of the film: The film is about two very different people from varied backgrounds coming together out of chance. A neurotic young woman, an unknown clothing designer stuck in traditional values, has just lost her job and her boyfriend. And a hustler farm boy who refuses to follow his father’s footsteps, wanting to be an actor and travel the world.





They jump at the chance for an open audition call seeking unknown talent to participate in India’s biggest entertainment awards ceremony, An Award show to be held in New York City. Little do they know that the show's promoter has selected them because they are the two worst auditions submitted and they’ve been given travel visa’s and the Royal treatment only to serve a secret plan to sabotage the awards show for revenge.





Oblivious to the plot to exploit and embarrass them in front of the world’s media, our heroes embark on a screwball adventure taking them from the villages of India to the fast- paced culture shock of Time Square. They find themselves thrown into the high society life of superstar celebrities, blackmail, betrayal and rock & roll. A zany conquest that puts them up against a mob, power-mad divas of the movie industry and a hilarious kidnapping plan to rid the world of India’s biggest movie personality.





Not only do they survive but they find a friendship between them that helps them defy the odds and become superstars in an unexpected twist of fate. They find a new-found belief in themselves when everyone else had given up, and they find the key to a happier and more meaningful life, not solely relying on fame and fortune but with friendship, love, and respect.









