I did not believe in reincarnation until... : Kriti Sanon

She says, "In this film, I am playing two characters of different times. One is contemporary and other is from the old times. One is a cheeky, bubbly and confused girl from Belgium who loves to make chocolates. And the other one is a tribal princess who is daring and ready to die for her land."





Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput, left and Kriti Sanon pose for photograph during a press conference to promote their upcoming movie "Raabta". Source: AAP-AP-Ajit Solanki





Directed by 'Badlapur' fame Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is a film about reincarnation of three characters. And they still have the same connections they used to have in their past lives. Sanon does not believe in reincarnation but she does believe that connections can be felt. She says, "I read a book while preparing the characters. The book explains the connections we feel for strangers. While reading, I realised that yes, I do feel such connections at times. So, I can say that you believe in reincarnation or not, you would believe in the story of Raabta."





