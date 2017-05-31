SBS Hindi

I did not believe in reincarnation until... : Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Published 31 May 2017 at 1:46pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 2:17pm
By Vivek Asri
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is excited about her next film Raabta. Although, all actors feel the same for their all the films yet for Sanon, it is a special film as she is playing two different characters in it.

She says, "In this film, I am playing two characters of different times. One is contemporary and other is from the old times. One is a cheeky, bubbly and confused girl from Belgium who loves to make chocolates. And the other one is a tribal princess who is daring and ready to die for her land."

Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon
Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput, left and Kriti Sanon pose for photograph during a press conference to promote their upcoming movie "Raabta". Source: AAP-AP-Ajit Solanki


Directed by 'Badlapur' fame Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is a film about reincarnation of three characters. And they still have the same connections they used to have in their past lives. Sanon does not believe in reincarnation but she does believe that connections can be felt. She says, "I read a book while preparing the characters. The book explains the connections we feel for strangers. While reading, I realised that yes, I do feel such connections at times. So, I can say that you believe in reincarnation or not, you would believe in the story of Raabta."

You can listen to the full interview with Kriti Sanon by clicking on the 'Play' sign above.



 

 

 

