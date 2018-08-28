SBS Hindi

I found my first break in Melbourne through Gumtree, but it’s not a job

Namrata Trivedi, Singer Melbourne

Source: Supplied

Published 28 August 2018 at 3:45pm, updated 28 August 2018 at 3:50pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Namrata Trivedi is a hard-working employee of a multinational IT company. But, what makes her special is her singing talent.

She says it was her mother who introduced music into her life. Her mother used to help her with homework to encourage doing “riaaz” with her.

Namrata says she had to leave home for further study MSc IT from Daiict Gandhinagar, Gujarat., but She utilized every opportunity there to participate in cultural activities.
Namrata Trivedi, Singer
Source: Supplied
Four years back Namrata and her husband Shrey moved to Melbourne for a better lifestyle.

She says something was missing in life, that's why her husband pushed her to find singing opportunities in the new city.

Namrata says “I found my first break here through Gumtree. I met very talented people in my journey. They have all helped me find opportunities here.”

She says one should always look forward to the future because we don’t know when they come.

