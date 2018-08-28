I found my first break in Melbourne through Gumtree, but it’s not a job

She says it was her mother who introduced music into her life. Her mother used to help her with homework to encourage doing “riaaz” with her.





Namrata says she had to leave home for further study MSc IT from Daiict Gandhinagar, Gujarat., but She utilized every opportunity there to participate in cultural activities. Source: Supplied Four years back Namrata and her husband Shrey moved to Melbourne for a better lifestyle.





She says something was missing in life, that's why her husband pushed her to find singing opportunities in the new city.





Namrata says “I found my first break here through Gumtree. I met very talented people in my journey. They have all helped me find opportunities here.”



