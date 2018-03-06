I have learned sledging after playing cricket in Australia: Gagan Sethi

Manny Singh came to Australia more than ten years ago but he still recall how he was greeted on cricket pitch in his first match. He says calling names is not what happens on pitch, opponents can pick on your body structure, ethnicity or even shape/size of shoes.











He says initially it was hard but now it doesn’t bother him.





On the other hand Aryan Chugh who is a budding cricketer with United Tarneit Sports Club says he has seen sledging on TV and feels its ok till it’s in good humour.











Ryan Ninan played Indian Premier League and now calls Australia home. He has clear advise to youngsters earn respect and all the sledging goes away.









