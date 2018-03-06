SBS Hindi

I have learned sledging after playing cricket in Australia: Gagan Sethi

SBS Hindi

Cricket Sledging

Source: BCCI TV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2018 at 4:59pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 5:14pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

After David Warner’s incident we tried to find out how does sledging happen in Australian Cricket grounds on different levels.

Published 6 March 2018 at 4:59pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 5:14pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Manny Singh came to Australia more than ten years ago but he still recall how he was greeted on cricket pitch in his first match. He says calling names is not what happens on pitch, opponents can pick on your body structure, ethnicity or even shape/size of shoes.

recovered_55001024d448c8bd04de60ce70dfa6d8.jpg


He says initially it was hard but now it doesn’t bother him.

On the other hand Aryan Chugh who is a budding cricketer with United Tarneit Sports Club says he has seen sledging on TV and feels its ok till it’s in good humour.

recovered_11ab928645731ee4c48e5d3c31e075ef.jpg


Ryan Ninan played Indian Premier League and now calls Australia home. He has clear advise to youngsters earn respect and all the sledging goes away.

recovered_9135c60c73e9e060abe8c4286fde71b1.jpg


Melbourne’s Gagan Sethi says he had no idea about sledging when he was in India, however now he plans and looks into different aspects of opponent team to through them off their game via “Sledging.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground