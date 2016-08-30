SBS Hindi

'I still bite' tells Flying Jatt-Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff Source: Deepti Dabral, Zee Entertainment

Published 30 August 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 4:15pm
By Anita Barar
"I constantly work to make myself a better actor" says Tiger shroff while talking to Anita Barar. Tune in for his short and sweet interview...

In a short interview for his latest film 'A flying Jatt' wherein he plays a superhero, Tiger shroff tells how he got this name 'Tiger'. He told that when he was a little kid, he used to bite a lot.  This habit of biting got him this name by his dad. He added that this is a very unique name and he loves his name.

 

 
Tiger Shroff
Source: Deepti Dabral - zee Entertainment


 

When asked who the real Tiger is, he admitted that in contrast to his screen image, he is a very shy person.

So is he mama's boy or daddy's boy?

He was quick to say that he loves his mum and dad equally.

 

Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez
Film Still from 'A flying Jatt' Source: Deepti Dabral - Zee Entertainment


 

He loves his dad's film 'Parinda' and in the industry, Hritik Roshan is his idol since the day he saw his first film 'Kaho na pyar hai'. He was inspired by him straight away. 'I think he is a complete package', he added.

 

Film Poster - A flying Jat
Source: Deepti Dabral - Zee Entertainment


 

When asked if there is anything which perhaps people don't know about him, the superhero of 'A Flying Jatt' in his usual few words said, "I still bite"

He added that he is a very shy and a simple person. He constantly works hard to compete with himself only so as to become an even better actor. 

