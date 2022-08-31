SBS Hindi

'I want to see more people of Indian heritage in our parliament': Opposition leader Peter Dutton

SBS Hindi

dut30 (2).jpg

Opposition party leader Peter Dutton (3rd from L), Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood (R) met several Indian community members in Melbourne on 30 August.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 August 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 31 August 2022 at 5:42pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

On Tuesday, Peter Dutton addressed the first multicultural community meeting in Melbourne as the opposition party leader and urged community members to get involved in politics in a bid to increase multiculturalism and diversity at both the state and federal levels.

Published 31 August 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 31 August 2022 at 5:42pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Peter Dutton addressed the first multicultural community meeting in Melbourne as an opposition party leader.
  • The community meeting was also attended by the Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood and several community members.
  • 'The Indian community in Australia is absolutely essential,' Peter Dutton says, encouraging them to engage in state and federal politics.
During the event, the opposition leader met members of different communities, including Indians, alongside Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood.
aug30-4.jpg
Liberal party leader Peter Dutton attended a multicultural community meeting held in Melbourne on 30 August. Credit: SBS Hindi
"We are here on a recruiting drive because I want to see more faces and more diversity in the Liberal party. I want to see more candidates running for our seats," Mr Dutton said.

Mr Dutton's comments have come ahead of this year's state elections in Victoria which are due in November.
Advertisement
aug31-dut.jpg
Mr Peter Dutton (3rd from R) with India community members at the multicultural community meeting held on 30 August. Credit: SBS Hindi
"I want to see more multicultural faces in those positions of authority and leadership because your community is demanded and you have skills we require," he said and welcomed two Liberal candidates of Indian background - Jagdeep Singh and Manju Hanumantharayappa - who will be standing for state elections in Victoria.
aug30 (2).jpg
Mr Peter Dutton (L) with Manju Hanumantharyappa (R), a Liberal party candidate for southeastern metropolitan region in Victoria. Credit: SBS Hindi
Mr Dutton further praised family and value systems of multicultural communities and said "the way in which you have embraced Australia and the way you honour your own culture and your heritage is an incredibly important part of your story here in Australia."
aug30-6 (2).jpg
Mr Peter Dutton (L) with Jagdeep Singh (R), a Liberal party candidate for this year's state election from Cranbourne. Credit: SBS Hindi
When asked about the Indian community's role in Australian politics, Mr Dutton said "the community is absolutely essential in Australia."
As the immigration minister I presided over an increased number of people settling from India and as a result of all that I want to see more people of Indian heritage in our parliament.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton
On the sidelines of the meeting, in response to a query about the issue of current visa backlog, Mr Dutton criticised the federal government for not taking enough steps to resolve the problem.

"The government has just celebrated 100 days in the office and so they can't continue to blame the last government for the problems. They have had 100 days to be able to put additional staff in which is what we would have done by now to process the backlog and to reduce the wait time," he commented.

Tune into
SBS Hindi
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.
Share

Related podcast episodes

11:19

SBS Hindi News 28 September 2022: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton cautiously supports government's anti-corruption legislation

13:07

'I want to gift my bike to Prime Minister Modi': Ride around Australia motorcyclist Guru Tamhankar

10:59

SBS Hindi News 10 October: Australian and Indian foreign ministers meet with “deep and firm“ trust

11:41

SBS Hindi News 18 October 2022: Federal government extends one-off flood support payments

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'