'I want to see more people of Indian heritage in our parliament': Opposition leader Peter Dutton

Highlights Peter Dutton addressed the first multicultural community meeting in Melbourne as an opposition party leader.

The community meeting was also attended by the Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood and several community members.

'The Indian community in Australia is absolutely essential,' Peter Dutton says, encouraging them to engage in state and federal politics.

During the event, the opposition leader met members of different communities, including Indians, alongside Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood.



Liberal party leader Peter Dutton attended a multicultural community meeting held in Melbourne on 30 August. Credit: SBS Hindi "We are here on a recruiting drive because I want to see more faces and more diversity in the Liberal party. I want to see more candidates running for our seats," Mr Dutton said.





Mr Dutton's comments have come ahead of this year's state elections in Victoria which are due in November.



Advertisement

Mr Peter Dutton (3rd from R) with India community members at the multicultural community meeting held on 30 August. Credit: SBS Hindi "I want to see more multicultural faces in those positions of authority and leadership because your community is demanded and you have skills we require," he said and welcomed two Liberal candidates of Indian background - Jagdeep Singh and Manju Hanumantharayappa - who will be standing for state elections in Victoria.



Mr Peter Dutton (L) with Manju Hanumantharyappa (R), a Liberal party candidate for southeastern metropolitan region in Victoria. Credit: SBS Hindi Mr Dutton further praised family and value systems of multicultural communities and said "the way in which you have embraced Australia and the way you honour your own culture and your heritage is an incredibly important part of your story here in Australia."



Mr Peter Dutton (L) with Jagdeep Singh (R), a Liberal party candidate for this year's state election from Cranbourne. Credit: SBS Hindi When asked about the Indian community's role in Australian politics, Mr Dutton said "the community is absolutely essential in Australia."



As the immigration minister I presided over an increased number of people settling from India and as a result of all that I want to see more people of Indian heritage in our parliament. Opposition leader Peter Dutton

On the sidelines of the meeting, in response to a query about the issue of current visa backlog, Mr Dutton criticised the federal government for not taking enough steps to resolve the problem.





"The government has just celebrated 100 days in the office and so they can't continue to blame the last government for the problems. They have had 100 days to be able to put additional staff in which is what we would have done by now to process the backlog and to reduce the wait time," he commented.



