‘I wear my low vision as my crown’: Anushka Singh

Visually impaired businesswoman using smartphone and earphones during business meeting

A representative image of a visually impaired businesswoman using smartphones and earphones during a business meeting. Credit: FG Trade/Getty Images

Published 21 November 2022 at 10:56am
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
SBS Hindi speaks to client services professional Anushka Singh about her journey of independence and how the world needs to see people with low vision with better clarity.

SBS Hindi has produced this segment in partnership with 
Speak My Language (Disability)
, funded by the Commonwealth Department of Social Services. The program is being led by the Ethnic Communities Council of New South Wales and is proudly delivered in partnership between all State and Territory Ethnic and Multicultural Communities' Councils and Multicultural Councils across Australia.

'When I look at the mirror, I see a confident person:' para-athlete on ability beyond disability image

'When I look at the mirror, I see a confident person:' para-athlete on ability beyond disability

SBS Hindi

18/11/202108:33
'Volunteering opened my doors to relationships and joy' image

'Volunteering opened my doors to relationships and joy'

SBS Hindi

02/12/202111:25
'It's time to change the lens on disability' image

'It's time to change the lens on disability'

SBS Hindi

24/11/202113:55
