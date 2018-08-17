"I will fight for people of western metro area" : Sonika

In Victoria state parliament elections are just few months away.
Labor member Sonika claims that after seeing her hard work a lot of party members have approached her to contest for the pre-selection.
Mother of two, runs her own small business of Mortgage consultant in western suburbs of Melbourne.
She told SBS Hindi, education, jobs, infrastructure, parking at stations and crime prevention are big issue in that part of Melbourne and she will fight for the people of Western metro area of Melbourne.