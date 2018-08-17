SBS Hindi

"I will fight for people of western metro area" : Sonika

SBS Hindi

Sonika, Pre-selection candidate Labor Party, Victoria

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2018 at 3:56pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Sonika,Indian Australian community leader has put her hand up for pre-selection form Australian labor party for legislative council seat in Melbourne’s west.

Published 17 August 2018 at 3:56pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In Victoria state parliament elections are just few months away.

Labor member Sonika claims that after seeing her hard work a lot of party members have approached her to contest for the pre-selection.

Mother of two, runs her own small business of Mortgage consultant in western suburbs of Melbourne.

She told SBS Hindi, education, jobs, infrastructure, parking at stations and crime prevention are big issue in that part of Melbourne and she will fight for the people of Western metro area of Melbourne.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा