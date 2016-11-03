"I will fight for the Community" say re-elected Cr. Intaj Khan

Cr Intaj Khan Source: Indian Sun
Victorian Council elections have seen unprecedented number of Indian origin candidates however only one India born candidate could make it to the council.Cr. Intaj Khan contested from Wyndham Councils Harrison ward, despite a lot of opposition from a section Cr Khan Claims he won because of the work he has done for his electorates.Here is a candid talk with Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj where Cr Intaj Khan says he was thinking of withdrawing from election due to racial targeting.
