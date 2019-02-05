“I wrote seventeen books while cooking for my family”

America based Indian-origin writer and Indologist Mridul Kirti is visiting Australia to talk about her seventeenth book ‘Vivek Chudamani.’





Dr Mridul Kirti has translated highly respectable Hindu scriptures such as Samaveda and Ashtavakra Gita written in the classic Sanskrit language into easily understandable Hindi.





Source: Supplied





“I consider myself to be a humble medium for spreading the message of God, that’s why I devote a large part of my life in writing and translating immortal religious texts,” she told SBS Hindi.





Dr Kirti shares she did most of her work in the kitchen while cooking for her family.





“My mind was always occupied with my work. So even as I went about doing my housework, I continued translating. I will continue to work as I believe my job has only begun,” she says.



