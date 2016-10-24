IABCA Awards 2016 Even Bigger & Better

IABCA Awards Event Source: Supplied
By Kumud Merani
The annual India Australia Business & Community Awards 2016 (IABCA) gala will take place on Friday 28th October in Sydney. IABCA engages, connects and recognises the role played by Australian Indians in shaping this nation via an awards ceremony. Kumud Merani spoke with Sonia Gandhi the Director of this gala event.
