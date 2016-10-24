SBS Hindi

IABCA Awards 2016 Even Bigger & Better

SBS Hindi

IABCA Awards Event

IABCA Awards Event Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2016 at 8:06pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The annual India Australia Business & Community Awards 2016 (IABCA) gala will take place on Friday 28th October in Sydney. IABCA engages, connects and recognises the role played by Australian Indians in shaping this nation via an awards ceremony. Kumud Merani spoke with Sonia Gandhi the Director of this gala event.

Published 24 October 2016 at 8:06pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels