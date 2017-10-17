ICCR Chair at University of Wollongong

Source: Prof. Frio
Published 17 October 2017 at 12:39pm, updated 17 October 2017 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
On behalf of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Consul General Shri B. Vanlalvawna signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prof. Alex Frino, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Wollongong (UoW), New South Wales for the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies. The Chair will conduct lectures, seminars, and workshops on various, mutually agreed upon, subjects related to different aspects of India like economy, polity, art, and culture.
