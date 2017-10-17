SBS Hindi

ICCR Chair at University of Wollongong

SBS Hindi

Prof Frino and Hon. B.Vanlalwavna

Source: Prof. Frio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2017 at 12:39pm, updated 17 October 2017 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On behalf of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Consul General Shri B. Vanlalvawna signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prof. Alex Frino, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Wollongong (UoW), New South Wales for the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies. The Chair will conduct lectures, seminars, and workshops on various, mutually agreed upon, subjects related to different aspects of India like economy, polity, art, and culture.

Published 17 October 2017 at 12:39pm, updated 17 October 2017 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023