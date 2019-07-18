SBS Hindi

ICJ verdict: Pakistan must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and grant Consular access

National Congress activists hold photographs of Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, and placards against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Calcutta, Eastern India

Activists hold photographs of Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, and placards against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Calcutta, Eastern India Source: AAP

Published 18 July 2019 at 4:00pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The International Court of Justice has asked Pakistan to review the conviction and sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death for alleged espionage by Pakistan’s military court in April 2017.

On Wednesday 17 July, The International Court of Justice delivered much-awaited verdict in the case of Mr Kulbhushan Jadhav after holding a 4-day long hearing in February this year.  

The ICJ's judgment called for Pakistan to grant Mr Jadhav consular access, a right he had been denied so far. It also stated that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by doing so, and directed it to review the death sentence ordered by a military court at a closed trial, reported
Reuters
.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer was allegedly arrested by Pakistani authorities from Balochistan province on March 2016. Pakistan has accused Jadhav of being R&AW agent tasked to carrying spying activities, however, India has rejected those charges saying that Jadhav was a retired navy officer with business interests in Iran.

The lead counsel for India in the case, Mr Harish Salve told
reporters
at Indian High Commission in London that the judgment had "gladdened our hearts".

He added, "The judgement has restored our faith in the rule of law, in the ICJ and in the systems which we as mankind put together to protect the citizens of the world."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the judgment, saying that "truth and justice" had prevailed.

