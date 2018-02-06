SBS Hindi

“If you see an issue do something about it” says Indian Australian road safety campaigner Atul Jhamb

Atul Jhamb in India educating Road Safety1

Source: Atul Jhamb

Published 6 February 2018 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
An Indian Australian Atul Jhamb goes back to India on his summer breaks. Sitting in his comfy home he reads a Newspaper which had a detailed report on how hundreds of cyclists die in road accidents every year in India.

Atul discussed it to his wife and cousins to do something.

Atul says we as citizens talk a lot but don’t act on it. It took him two years to prepare for a small initiative to educate people about road safety.

recovered_f5fdcc6a17ce08f56325c479e768bbe2.jpg


He says, “. I spent couple of hours on GT Road yesterday and informed people about benefits of wearing safety vests/protective gear while cycling/biking.”

Most of the accidents in the winter season happen because of poor visibility due to fog in northern India. Atul started to target cyclists who were going back home from work in evenings.

recovered_44ddc1e7eab70a91c290a971b4a695b0.jpg


Atul said, we talked to hundreds of people on road and also distributed free safety vests (which he brought from Australia). We also advised and distributed them reflector for the rear of their bicycle.

 
recovered_0873d66edc19f4915820a909334f9c00.jpg


Atul says if you feel like any issue please don’t sit back but act as we have fundamental rights but also fundamental duties to fulfil as citizens.

