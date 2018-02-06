“If you see an issue do something about it” says Indian Australian road safety campaigner Atul Jhamb

Atul discussed it to his wife and cousins to do something.





Atul says we as citizens talk a lot but don’t act on it. It took him two years to prepare for a small initiative to educate people about road safety.











He says, “. I spent couple of hours on GT Road yesterday and informed people about benefits of wearing safety vests/protective gear while cycling/biking.”





Most of the accidents in the winter season happen because of poor visibility due to fog in northern India. Atul started to target cyclists who were going back home from work in evenings.











Atul said, we talked to hundreds of people on road and also distributed free safety vests (which he brought from Australia). We also advised and distributed them reflector for the rear of their bicycle.









