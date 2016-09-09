SBS Hindi

If you want to be a Council Candidate in Victoria, Here is…

Council Election

Council Election

Published 9 September 2016
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

In case you are thinking of being a candidate in Council General Elections, SBS Hindi has tried to understand the whole process.Lawson Fletcher, Senior Communication Officer at Victorian Electoral Commission explains what is important to know and how commission can help to understand the system.

