"I'm so excited for my first visit to Australia": Parhiv Gohil

Published 5 September 2016 at 4:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS

Parthiv Gohil is a playback singer for Indian films like Devdas, Saawariya, Saheb,Biwi Aur Gangster,Kissan and many others. Parthiv travels around the world with his band of musicians weaving musical dreams. He can take you on quite a dazzling musical trip. From a soulful ghazal to a super energized folk number; from a velvety Bollywood song to a flawless rendering of an Indian classical raga versatility is his second name. Parthiv Gohil, a young and immensely talented singer, is as good as music personified. He sings, performs, composes and conceptualizes; he tames the melody like a master.
