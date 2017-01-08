Immigration Minister Peter Dutton suggests changes to citizenship test

The Immigration Minister says Australia's citizenship test should focus more on questions relevant to societal values and integration, instead of trivia.





Peter Dutton believes the test needs to be made more difficult in a bid to prevent some applicants he suggests are exploiting migration pathways.





The test to become an Australian citizen consists of 20 questions - drawn at random from a larger selection - with those taking part required to answer at least 75 per cent correctly to pass.





They could include, 'What do we remember on Anzac Day?' and, 'What are the colours of the Australian Flag?'





Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says it is worth looking at making the test harder, to focus more on what he referred to as "Australian values" and social integration.





"My judgement is that there's overwhelming support from the Australian community for these sorts of changes. I think people want to see a celebration of citizenship, people want to see people who've come to our country to start a new life start that new life and contribute positively to our country. I think that is the value that we're talking about here."





Mr Dutton wants a person's willingness to learn English, work, educate their children and abide by Australian law to be considered.





And he says revamping the citizenship test could make it harder for what he describes as terrorists - and others - to exploit migration pathways.





"For the minority that might seek to do the wrong thing, I think we need to have a closer look at those people to determine whether or not they would value the prize of Australian citizenship or indeed whether or not they deserve the Australian citizenship."





The citizenship test was introduced by the Coalition government in 2007, and was amended a few years later under the Labor Party.





Questions covering Australia's history, sporting greats, government, geography and traditions were updated to include civic duty, as well as responsibilities.





Rather than answering 12 questions correctly, potential citizens needed to answer 15 to pass.





Linda Kirk is a senior lecturer at the Australian National University's College of Law in Canberra. She says the current approval rate is high, with less than two-per cent of those sitting the test failing.





"I don't think it's really a matter of making the questions harder. Perhaps it's a matter of making the questions different, if that's what's necessary. And if you want to test such things as English language ability then, perhaps, you need to have a separate test which is part of the application process that, for example, tests a person's English language ability."





The Immigration Minister says there may be scope to fast-track the citizenship process for applicants who demonstrate they have integrated well into Australian life, but didn't clarify how that might be assessed.









