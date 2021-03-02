Impacted by Victoria's 5-day lockdown? Your business could be eligible for a grant

As part of the Victoria Government’s $143 million Circuit Breaker Action Business Support Package, grants of $2000 are being handed out to small business owners in select industries.





Business Costs Assistance Program is part of Victoria Government’s Circuit Breaker Action Business Support Package

Eligible businesses will receive a one-off payment of $2000

The program will be open for applications until 16 March

The program will offer this grant to small businesses in sectors such as hospitality, food wholesaling, tourism, events and selected retail.





Businesses which had incurred direct costs during the circuit breaker lockdown lasting five days from 13 February to 17 February will be compensated.





The loss of perishable goods, booking cancellations and incurring of cancellation fees will be reimbursed to those businesses which apply for the grant.





Source: Pixabay





Small businesses including sole traders, regardless of whether they employ people or not, will receive a one-off payment.





The program will be open for applications till 16 March or until funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. Check your eligibility here .



