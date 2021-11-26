SBS Hindi

'Important for migrants to be in leadership roles': First Indian-origin director appointed to board of Australia's premier health body

Dr Nisha Khot.

Dr Nisha Khot. Source: Supplied by Dr Nisha Khot.

Published 26 November 2021 at 1:06pm, updated 26 November 2021 at 1:14pm
By Sahil Makkar
Melbourne-based Dr Nisha Khot has become the first woman of Indian origin to be appointed to the board of directors at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Dr Khot says she understands the difficulties migrants face when they move here from overseas for work and wants to raise their voices.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

