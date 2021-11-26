'Important for migrants to be in leadership roles': First Indian-origin director appointed to board of Australia's premier health body

Published 26 November 2021 at 1:06pm, updated 26 November 2021 at 1:14pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Melbourne-based Dr Nisha Khot has become the first woman of Indian origin to be appointed to the board of directors at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Dr Khot says she understands the difficulties migrants face when they move here from overseas for work and wants to raise their voices.
