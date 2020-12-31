SBS Hindi

In India, Farmer leaders await next meeting with Centre after consensus on 2 issues

Farmers leaders union coming out after meeting with Union Ministers over farm laws

Farmers leaders union coming out after meeting with Union Ministers over farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Source: ANI/Shrikant Singh

Published 31 December 2020 at 5:55pm
By SBS Hindi
News in Hindi 31 December 2020 In India, farmer Unions-Centre talks: ‘Consensus reached on 2 issues’, says agriculture minister Narendra Tomar. //** Australia marks the new year with several COVID-19 outbreaks, new border restrictions and limited celebrations.

