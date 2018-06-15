"In India, one felt that Eid is celebrated by all Indians"

Children wishing each other Eid Mubarak Source: Wikimedia Commons/Ana Rais (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Published 15 June 2018
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across different communities in Australia on the 15th or 16th of June. In Saudi Arabia, it is being celebrated on the 15th while in the Indian subcontinent it will be celebrated on the 16th. We spoke to members of the Indian-Australian community to know how they are celebrating the festival here and how the festivities here are different from India.
