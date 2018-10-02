SBS Hindi

In-language care making cancer treatment less intimidating

SBS Hindi

Doctor consultation

Getting help: Talk to your GP Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS

Long before a cancer diagnosis has sunk in, patients are often asked to make big decisions about treatments. Navigating hospitals and understanding the healthcare system is daunting for anyone - but for non-English speakers it can prove a huge challenge. Now, one Australian cancer centre is trying to make the experience less intimidating.

Published 2 October 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
When Steven Sam was diagnosed with cancer he worried about how he would navigate the healthcare system speaking limited English.

The 57-year old was hugely relieved to find Cantonese speakers among volunteers recruited to assist non-English-speaking patients at Melbourne's Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

“Having a program like this brings a sense of comfort and connection. It makes me happy."

Doctor consulting with a patient.
Indian doctor talking with female patient. Isolated on white background. Source: Getty Images


Patients who speak Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian and Greek can now get help in-language when they visit the hospital's Wellbeing Centre.

Frieda Si is a Cantonese-speaking volunteer.

"We guide them around the hospital and show them around. And tell them what sorts of service are available at Peter Mac."

 The Director of Prevention and Wellbeing at Peter Mac, Geri [[jerry]] McDonald, says as a result of the program patients and their families from non-English speaking backgrounds are now seeking help more readily.

"What we see is patients coming into the wellbeing centre and feeling confident enough to come up to us and say I need some help with this, or I've got this going on can you help me resolve this issue. Whereas previously they weren't coming in. And they may not even have attended all of their appointments."

Cultural events and cooking demonstrations are regularly held at the Wellbeing Centre to bring people together.

They also got to sample the Chinese baked goods traditionally eaten during the festival.

"We've had a lot of dancing with some of the groups performing. We've had a karaoke session. We've had a lot of arts and crafts during the Lunar New Year season to help people learn how to decorate their homes. And we have also had a more low-key session for the Arabic community - by their request - a little coffee session where you just welcome people and just have a casual chat over coffee."

There has been collaboration with cultural groups.

Dorothy Yiu, from the Chinese Cancer and Chronic Illness Society of Victoria, says the events serve as a welcome distraction.

“Having some sort of activities at the hospital will actually help them forget about their illness at least for the time being. And also they can feel that they can still enjoy life. And there is still life for them apart from a cancer diagnosis."

The Wellbeing Centre is a sanctuary for patients and their families.

It is a welcoming and safe place that gives people from all backgrounds confidence that they're in safe hands on their cancer journey.

Dr. Bhaumik Shah
Dr. Bhaumik Shah. Source: Dr. Bhaumik Shah


Dr Bhaumik Shah is cancer specialist in Melbourne, he says it will be helpful to get these volunteers in Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Gujarati.

Dr Shah told SBS Hindi, “Patients and their families can benefit if some resources can be put in translating the information from English to other languages."

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी