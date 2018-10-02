In-language care making cancer treatment less intimidating

When Steven Sam was diagnosed with cancer he worried about how he would navigate the healthcare system speaking limited English.





The 57-year old was hugely relieved to find Cantonese speakers among volunteers recruited to assist non-English-speaking patients at Melbourne's Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.





“Having a program like this brings a sense of comfort and connection. It makes me happy."





Patients who speak Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian and Greek can now get help in-language when they visit the hospital's Wellbeing Centre.





Frieda Si is a Cantonese-speaking volunteer.





"We guide them around the hospital and show them around. And tell them what sorts of service are available at Peter Mac."





The Director of Prevention and Wellbeing at Peter Mac, Geri [[jerry]] McDonald, says as a result of the program patients and their families from non-English speaking backgrounds are now seeking help more readily.





"What we see is patients coming into the wellbeing centre and feeling confident enough to come up to us and say I need some help with this, or I've got this going on can you help me resolve this issue. Whereas previously they weren't coming in. And they may not even have attended all of their appointments."





Cultural events and cooking demonstrations are regularly held at the Wellbeing Centre to bring people together.





They also got to sample the Chinese baked goods traditionally eaten during the festival.





"We've had a lot of dancing with some of the groups performing. We've had a karaoke session. We've had a lot of arts and crafts during the Lunar New Year season to help people learn how to decorate their homes. And we have also had a more low-key session for the Arabic community - by their request - a little coffee session where you just welcome people and just have a casual chat over coffee."





There has been collaboration with cultural groups.





Dorothy Yiu, from the Chinese Cancer and Chronic Illness Society of Victoria, says the events serve as a welcome distraction.





“Having some sort of activities at the hospital will actually help them forget about their illness at least for the time being. And also they can feel that they can still enjoy life. And there is still life for them apart from a cancer diagnosis."





The Wellbeing Centre is a sanctuary for patients and their families.





It is a welcoming and safe place that gives people from all backgrounds confidence that they're in safe hands on their cancer journey.





Dr Bhaumik Shah is cancer specialist in Melbourne, he says it will be helpful to get these volunteers in Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Gujarati.



