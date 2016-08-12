Independence Day Celebrations in Adelaide Source: IAASA
Published 12 August 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 12 August 2016 at 1:39pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Indian Australian Association of South Australia (IAASA) is organising Independence Day celebrations in Adelaide on 14th August. We spoke to Vice-President of IAASA, Narayan Rai, to know more...
