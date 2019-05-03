Independent senate candidate Sunny Chandra calls Australian migration policies discriminatory

Sunny Chandra is an independent candidate for federal Senate from Victoria.





He says, “I am standing in the election to fight the discriminatory policies of the Australian migration system.”





“The plight for migrants and the treatment they go through breaks my heart.”





“Why can’t a student’s dependent partner work full time, why can’t migrant parents be allowed for free, said Mr Chandra.





"I propose up to ten years long parents visa without any extra cost because they don't take any one's job here, he says.





Sunny Chandra also works as a registered migration agent.





He says, “I have seen many unfortunate clients whose visa matters have been damaged due to the complicated and confusing Regulations and Administrative Guidelines which many people, including some Immigration Agents themselves, do not understand clearly.”





Mr Chandra came to Australia 44 years back with an engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology and Master of engineering from a Canadian university.





He told SBS Hindi, “I worked hard and established my IT firm from a Kitchen table to multimillion-dollar enterprise.”





My wife is a 3rd generation Australian and my children and grandchildren are ‘fair-dinkum’ Aussies. However, I retain spiritual and cultural beliefs from my birth country, said Mr Chandra.









