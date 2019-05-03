SBS Hindi

Independent senate candidate Sunny Chandra calls Australian migration policies discriminatory

SBS Hindi

Independent senate candidate Sunny Chandra calls Australian migration system discriminatory

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 4:20pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

He is advocating for free long stay parents visa and fulltime work rights for student visa dependent partner.

Published 3 May 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 4:20pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Sunny Chandra is an independent candidate for federal Senate from Victoria.

He says, “I am standing in the election to fight the discriminatory policies of the Australian migration system.”

“The plight for migrants and the treatment they go through breaks my heart.”

“Why can’t a student’s dependent partner work full time, why can’t migrant parents be allowed for free, said Mr Chandra.

Independent senate candidate Sunny Chandra calls Australian migration system discriminatory
Source: Supplied


"I propose up to ten years long parents visa without any extra cost because they don't take any one's job here, he says.  

Sunny Chandra also works as a registered migration agent.

He says, “I have seen many unfortunate clients whose visa matters have been damaged due to the complicated and confusing Regulations and Administrative Guidelines which many people, including some Immigration Agents themselves, do not understand clearly.”

Mr Chandra came to Australia 44 years back with an engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology and Master of engineering from a Canadian university.

He told SBS Hindi, “I worked hard and established my IT firm from a Kitchen table to multimillion-dollar enterprise.”

Independent senate candidate Sunny Chandra calls Australian migration system discriminatory
Source: Supplied


My wife is a 3rd generation Australian and my children and grandchildren are ‘fair-dinkum’ Aussies. However, I retain spiritual and cultural beliefs from my birth country, said Mr Chandra.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी