India and Australia discuss establishing additional consulates and mobility of professionals

Australia's Quad partnership with India, Japan and the United States is a key pillar in Australia’s foreign policy.

As part of his second visit to Australia this year, Indian Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Education Minister Jason Clare.

Nearly two years ago, India implemented a New Educational Policy (NEP) laying out important recommendations for transforming Indian education.

Mr Jaishankar returned to Australia for the second time this year. His first visit to Melbourne was in February this year, where the Quadrilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting took place.





Welcoming the Indian minister , Ms Wong said "This is Minister Jaishankar's second visit to Australia this year, demonstrating the importance both Australia and India place on our partnership."



Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (second from R) attending an event in Sydney. Credit: Harmohan Walia "Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners, we are Quad partners and most fundamentally, we share the Indo-Pacific region.





"For Australia, our partnership with India is a critical part of shaping the region we want," she said adding that at the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, the two sides discussed accelerating and deepening economic ties, including through Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).



The Australian minister further indicated that there were also discussions on expanding diplomatic footprints with India planning an additional consulate in Australia and Australia planning to open in Bengaluru.





"We also discussed strengthening our people-to-people ties and education links, reinforcing our defence and security cooperation and enhancing our climate change and new clean energy engagement, including through the Quad," she said.



Indian minister S Jaishankar in Australia. Credit: Harmohan Walia Mr Jaishankar thanked the Australian government for celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence day across the country by saying "there is nothing more touching than seeing the Old Parliament illuminated."





"And it wasn't a one‑off, because as we celebrated our 75th anniversary of independence, in fact, we saw that in Australia across the country at different iconic sites you celebrated along with us, and I was particularly struck by the image of the Sydney Opera House in our tricolour, so I think it was a good gesture which spoke of a very warm sentiment, and I appreciate that," he said in Canberra at a joint press conference with Ms Wong.





The minister pointed out that the two sides discussed the mobility of professionals and students.



One of them is a proposal that's been under discussion for an understanding on mobility – on mobility of talent and skills; how we can grow education; and what we could do particularly bearing in mind India's new National Education Policy. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

"We certainly would like to see Australia, which is one of our major partners in education, also having a stronger presence in India. And that's something which our Prime Ministers had discussed as well when they had met in Tokyo," he added.





On 11 October, Mr Jaishankar travelled to Sydney and attended an event at the Lowy Institute and Indian consulate.



He said that he was the sixth Indian minister to travel to Australia since the new government came to power.





"I want all to appreciate how much of a focus that is on this relationship..the commitment in terms of time and energy and attention to it. and it is fully reciprocated," he said during an event held at the Indian consulate in Sydney.





Providing details about the progress of the free trade agreement, the minister said "The process (ECTA) is under way, and some of the tax obstacles our companies face, especially IT, are being addressed as well."



The Australian Indian industry has welcomed Mr Jaishankar's latest visit with enthusiasm.





Shivi Bhalla, who runs an education institute in Sydney, said this will provide much-needed boost to the education sector which is the flagship of the bilateral trade relations.





"We can develop other areas of trade and commerce by increasing education links," Mr Bhalla said.





Former Australia India Business Council chair Sheba Nandkeolyar, echoed similar sentiments, stating that "progress made in the free trade agreement is welcoming and great news."



