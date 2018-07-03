SBS Hindi

India Australia agreed to more research collaboration

Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, India

Published 3 July 2018
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
India and Australia have decided to step up Higher education institution partnership, collaboration in school policy, skill development and vocational education.

Minister for Human Resource Development of India Mr Prakash Javdekar is leading a four member delegation to Australia. He is also attending few bilateral meetings in which top educational institutions of both countries have signed three important MoUs.

