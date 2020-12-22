India cancels all UK flights till December 31

India is suspending all flights to and from the UK starting 22 December until 31 December. Source: AAP
Published 22 December 2020 at 5:45pm, updated 22 December 2020 at 5:48pm
By Vikas awana
Source: SBS
News in Hindi - Catch the latest news of 22/12/2020 **The Government of India has announced cancellation of all flights to and from the United Kingdom from December 23 to December 31// ** New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the drop in daily COVID-19 cases shows the policy settings are right.
