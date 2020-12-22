SBS Hindi

India cancels all UK flights till December 31

India is suspending all flights to and from the UK starting 22 December until 31 December.

India is suspending all flights to and from the UK starting 22 December until 31 December.

Published 22 December 2020 at 5:45pm, updated 22 December 2020 at 5:48pm
By Vikas awana
News in Hindi - Catch the latest news of 22/12/2020 **The Government of India has announced cancellation of all flights to and from the United Kingdom from December 23 to December 31// ** New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the drop in daily COVID-19 cases shows the policy settings are right.

