India Celebrates Daughters' Day

India celebrates Daughter's Day

India celebrates Daughter's Day Source: Courtesy of Maneka Gandhi / Twitter

Published 11 August 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 11 August 2016 at 4:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
The Ministry of Women and Child Development in India kicked of a social media campaign to celebrate Daughter's Day today and celebrate this week as Daughters week. Tune in for this report.

A Press Release by The Ministry of Women and Child Development on 8th August states:

The Ministry of Women and Child Development launched a social media campaign today to mark the Daughters Day to be celebrated on 11th August 2016. The coming week will be celebrated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development as Daughters’ Week, as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme.

Through social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter etc, users from across the country will post photographs online with their Daughters, Daughters-in-law and Granddaughters using the hashtag #BBBPDaughtersWeek.

This opportunity is being used by the Ministry to engage citizens to celebrate the young women and girls in their lives, and spread the message of valuing the girl child. The Women and Child Development Minister tweeted:

