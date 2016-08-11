India Celebrates Daughters' Day

A Press Release by The Ministry of Women and Child Development on 8th August states:





The Ministry of Women and Child Development launched a social media campaign today to mark the Daughters Day to be celebrated on 11th August 2016. The coming week will be celebrated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development as Daughters’ Week, as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme.





Through social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter etc, users from across the country will post photographs online with their Daughters, Daughters-in-law and Granddaughters using the hashtag #BBBPDaughtersWeek.



