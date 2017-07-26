India-China moving towards a war?
Indian activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi over border tensions Source: Getty Images
The United States defence department is urging China and India to engage in dialogue in order to reduce tensions over a border dispute in the Himalayas. Sparked on the 16th of June, the standoff involves an area connecting China, India and Bhutan known as the 'Doklam' plateau.
