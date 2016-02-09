SBS Hindi

India could go on a diplomatic offensive after David Headley's testimony: Indo-Pak analysts

David Headley

David Headley Source: Public Domain

Published 9 February 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 9 February 2016 at 9:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

American of Pakistani origin David Headley is giving testimony to Mumbai court via a video link from America. David Headley was sentenced to 35 years in prison by an American Court for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Tune in to this report to know what evidence he has given so far and whether his testimony will change anything.

Available in other languages
