India Day Celebration at Wollongong

site_197_Hindi_599976.JPG

Published 20 November 2016 at 10:56am, updated 12 December 2016 at 11:02am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
India day was celebrated with collaboration of Indian Counsul Genral office, Indian Tourism and Wollongong Council. The aim of this celebration was to promote spirit of India in the regional areas of Australia. Harita Mehta presents special report.

