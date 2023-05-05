'India is more progressive on gender equality than Australia', says Mind Tribes CEO

Div Pillay.jpg

Div Pillay is an experienced and respected diversity and inclusion practitioner, leader, researcher and advocate, for over 25 years. Credit: JIM H PHOTOS

There is an ongoing issue of gender equality in most countries, and Australia is no different. In a recent interview with SBS Hindi, CEO of Mind Tribes, Div Pillai, discussed the gender pay gap in Australia. In addition to discussing how gender inequality affects migrant and disabled women, she also discussed the current status of gender equality in both countries, India and Australia.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your real estate agent or financial advisor for clear advice on your situation.


