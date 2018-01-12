India Israel partnership continues to flourish

Israel’s PM Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu would formally be welcomed by India’s Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi.





India and Israel share mutual respect for each other and it has now given this relationship a solid base.





There have been few challenges, eyebrows have been raised by certain section specially after cancellation of the Defense deal





Speaking with SBS Radio, Dean and Professor of Jindal School of International Affairs, Sonipat India, Dr. Sreeram Chaulia says that the strategic partnership between these two countries is based on common interests. He adds that the relationship is strong enough and wouldn’t get shaken by e.g. the cancellation of Defense deal or recent UN voting. “… Israel and India have a mature understanding that each will not prejudge the strategic choices of the other. “





Dr. Sreeram who is an expert on International affairs, is also the author of book ' Modi Doctrine - The foreign policy of India's Prime Minister.





A book authored by Prof. Sreeram Chaulia Source: Sreeram Chaulia











Dr. Chaulia further adds that as such, India has a longstanding relationship with Palestine and Iran too but it does not create any obstacle for India-Israel ties. He says, “… If India is close to Iran for its own national interests and If India supports the two-state solution in favour of creation of a Palestinian state, then Israel understands. Likewise, if Israel has a tacit alliance with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran, India understands. Tel Aviv and New Delhi have successfully de-hyphenated their special strategic partnership and that will ensure continuous strengthening of their ties in the future. “











Dr. Sreeram Chaulia - Professor and Dean of Jindal School of International Affairs, Sonipat, India Source: Sreeram Chaulia











As for as Israel trade link with India are concerned, Prof. Sreeram says, ….





"Apart from defence, we need to strengthen civilian trade and exchanges. Right now, the volume of non-defence bilateral trade is low (hardly $4 billion per annum). We should aim at tripling it quickly. Israeli companies must also sustain their interest in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign and we need fresh breakthroughs in co-production of design of hi-tech weaponry."











It is said that both Mr. Netanyahu and his wife Sara are fond of Indian films. So taking Bollywood to Israel to make films could be on their cards too .





Anna Ahronheim from The Jerusalem Post reported that during 4 days visit to India, Israe’sl PM Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu’s itinerary includes a day travel to Mumbai where “ he will hold meetings with business leaders and try to promote Israel as a place to make movies during an event with Bollywood actors, directors and producers.”











Bollywood Source: Pixabay/emmacr CC0











A specially choreographed event – Shalom Bollywood would be held on 18 th Jan in Mumbai and it would give them chance to meet Bollywood’s names. It is believed that other than bilateral talks and trade deals, which Israel would sign with India, taking Bollywood to Israel to make films could be on ards too with some tax breaks and facilitation. It would not only boost tourism in Israel, but also help creating jobs there too.











