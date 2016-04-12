SBS Hindi

India issues arrest warrent against Masood Azhar !

SBS Hindi

Pathankot Attack

Pathankot Attack Source: GOI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2016 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A special Indian court based in Mohali issued the 'open-ended non-bailable warrant' against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf, main handlers Kashif Jaan and Shaid Latif for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with JeM terrorists for carrying out a terror strike on the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot. Senior Journalist of Indian National Daily Dainik Jagran Mr. Neelu Ranjan told Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj.

Published 12 April 2016 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds