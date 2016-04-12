India, Nuclear summit and its fallout!

Nuclear Summit Source: GOI
It was a short visit but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi maximised the time and presence of 50 world leaders at the Nuclear Security Summit to Indias advantage with sharp and targeted diplomacy.Modi highlighted Indias progress in developing a strong security culture to establish even more street creds as a responsible nuclear power. At the same time, he used the opportunity to garner support for Indias entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) - the next step in the worlds acceptance of India in the global nuclear scheme.Senior Journalist Pranay Upadhayay explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj.
