INDIA ON TOP: No.1 FDI destination in 2015

Indian Tricolour

Indian Tricolour

Published 6 May 2016 at 4:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

India has topped the list of FDI destinations in 2015 with FDI estimates of more than 60 billion dollars. This is the first time ever that India has beaten China and the US to gain the top spot. To know more on this subject we spoke to Senior Economist at PHD Chamber of Commerce Dr S.P. Sharma

