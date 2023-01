As new dates for talks are worked out, the two National Security Advisers are talking regularly - and it is clear, both countries want to keep the dialogue alive, having invested in it so heavily, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said this in a Press conference.





Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Foreign Affairs Editor of IBN7 News Channel Pranay Upadhyay.





Source: Wikipedia