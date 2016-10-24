SBS Hindi

India Pride project : Bringing home our Gods

SBS Hindi

India Pride

India Pride Source: India Pride

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Valuable artefacts like idols and sculptures used to be stolen, and are still smuggled out, from Indian temples, churches and other monuments. It is important they be returned to their rightful owners and communities. Some amazing people are making this happen. Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Anuraag Saxena, founder India Pride Project.

Published 24 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels