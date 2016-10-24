India Pride project : Bringing home our Gods

India Pride Source: India Pride
Published 24 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Valuable artefacts like idols and sculptures used to be stolen, and are still smuggled out, from Indian temples, churches and other monuments. It is important they be returned to their rightful owners and communities. Some amazing people are making this happen. Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Anuraag Saxena, founder India Pride Project.
Published 24 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share