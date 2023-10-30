India report : India defends its stance on the UNGA vote for a ceasefire in Gaza

- Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar justifies India's stance on the UN General Assembly resolution concerning a ceasefire in the Middle East.
- At least 13 people were killed in a train collision in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
- Pollution reaches dangerous levels in Indian capital of Delhi and surrounding areas.
- India defeated England by 100 runs to remain invincible in the One-day cricket World Cup 23.
