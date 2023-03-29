India report : President, PM express grief over Indore temple tragedy as death toll rises to 34

- 34 people have died after the roof of a stepwell of a temple collapsed in Indore (the central state of Madhya Pradesh); President, Prime Minister express grief
- After US, Germany 'takes note' of disqualification of the opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi
- Patients suffer as Doctors’ protest against `Right to Health Bill` continues in the western state of Rajasthan
- 2nd Sherpa meeting of G20 Summit under India's Presidency begins at Kumarakom , Kerala (south)
'Be Informed': Spreading community awareness through online seminars
29/03/202305:54
More collective effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic
28/03/202307:55
'Should Australian women have access to paid period leaves?'
30/03/202313:05