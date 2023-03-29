India report : President, PM express grief over Indore temple tragedy as death toll rises to 34

India Temple Collapse

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Source: AP / AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 31/03/2023

  • 34 people have died after the roof of a stepwell of a temple collapsed in Indore (the central state of Madhya Pradesh); President, Prime Minister express grief
  • After US, Germany 'takes note' of disqualification of the opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi
  • Patients suffer as Doctors’ protest against `Right to Health Bill` continues in the western state of Rajasthan
  • 2nd Sherpa meeting of G20 Summit under India's Presidency begins at Kumarakom , Kerala (south)
