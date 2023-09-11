- The G20 Summit adopts the Delhi Declaration unanimously
- G20 nations plan new India-Europe Economic Corridor, snubbing China's Belt and Road initiative
- World Renewable Energy Alliance established to achieve net zero emissions by 2050
- World leaders praise India for emphasising One Earth, One Family, and One Future
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says there is nothing Hindu about the Bharatiya Janata Party
India report: African Union enters G20 as a permanent member
New Delhi, Sept 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Credit: ANI/Narendra Modi twitter
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 11/09/2023
Share