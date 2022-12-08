SBS Hindi

India report: Bharatiya Janata Party claims biggest electoral victory in western state of Gujarat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) rally ahead of 2nd phase of Gujarat's assembly election, in Ahmedabad on December 2, 2022.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) rally ahead of 2nd phase of Gujarat's assembly election, in Ahmedabad on December 2, 2022. Source: AFP / SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images

Published 9 December 2022 at 4:59pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 9/12/2022

  • India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) clinches power in the western state of Gujarat
  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) makes inroads in Gujarat (west), wins five seats
  • Main opposition Congress party wins northern state of Himachal Pradesh, race begins for the Chief Minister's chair; 
  • Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament) clears Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill

