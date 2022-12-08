India report: Bharatiya Janata Party claims biggest electoral victory in western state of Gujarat

- India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) clinches power in the western state of Gujarat
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) makes inroads in Gujarat (west), wins five seats
- Main opposition Congress party wins northern state of Himachal Pradesh, race begins for the Chief Minister's chair;
- Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament) clears Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill
Tune into at 5 pm every day and follow us on
and
LISTEN TO
'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant
SBS Hindi
08/12/202210:40
LISTEN TO
More scams as the Christmas season approaches, experts warn
SBS Hindi
09/12/202204:20
LISTEN TO
Migrant workers demand stronger safeguards
SBS Hindi
08/12/202207:34