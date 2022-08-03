SBS Hindi

India report: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigns, ends BJP alliance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar (eastern Indian state). Source: AP / Aftab Alam Siddiqui/AP/AAP Image

Published 10 August 2022 at 2:59pm, updated 10 August 2022 at 3:01pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 10/08/2022

  • Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of Bihar (east India); snaps ties with the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)
  • Nitish Kumar claims to form new government; Mixed reactions from political parties on development in Bihar
  • Opposition, the ruling government exchange barbs over parliament adjournment·        
  • Induction of 18 ministers into Maharashtra (western India) cabinet
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

