India report: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigns, ends BJP alliance

- Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of Bihar (east India); snaps ties with the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)
- Nitish Kumar claims to form new government; Mixed reactions from political parties on development in Bihar
- Opposition, the ruling government exchange barbs over parliament adjournment·
- Induction of 18 ministers into Maharashtra (western India) cabinet
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
