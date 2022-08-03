India report: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigns, ends BJP alliance

Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of Bihar (east India); snaps ties with the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)

Nitish Kumar claims to form new government; Mixed reactions from political parties on development in Bihar

Opposition, the ruling government exchange barbs over parliament adjournment·

Induction of 18 ministers into Maharashtra (western India) cabinet

